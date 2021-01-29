Trending News: Intelligent Pigging Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: T.D. Williamson, Baker Hughes, Rosen Group, NDT Global, Enduro Pipeline Services, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Intelligent Pigging Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Intelligent Pigging market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Intelligent Pigging industry. Growth of the overall Intelligent Pigging market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Intelligent Pigging Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Intelligent Pigging industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Intelligent Pigging market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

T.D. Williamson

Baker Hughes

Rosen Group

NDT Global

Enduro Pipeline Services

Intertek Group

Applus

Lin Scan

Dacon Inspection Services

Onstream Pipeline Inspection

SGS SA

A.Hak Industrial Services

Quest Integrity Group

Cdria Pipeline Services

Cokebusters

Romstar

Halfwave As

Penspen

Rouge Pipeline & Process Services

Corrosion Control Engineering. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Intelligent Pigging market is segmented into

Magnetic Flux Leakage

Ultrasonic

Caliper Based on Application Intelligent Pigging market is segmented into

Application A

Application B