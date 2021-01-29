Benzalkonium Chloride Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Key Growth Factors, development trends, key manufacturers and competitive forecast 2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Benzalkonium Chloride Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Benzalkonium Chloride Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

This report studies the Benzalkonium Chloride market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Benzalkonium Chloride market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

FeF Chemicals (Novo Nordisk)

Dishman India

Merck Millipore

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

Benzalkonium chloride, also known as BZK, BKC, BAC, alkyldimethylbenzylammonium chloride and ADBAC, is a class of cationic surfactants. They are organic salts, called quaternary ammonium compounds. Benzalkonium chloride is readily soluble in ethanol and acetone. a white or yellowish-white, water-soluble mixture of ammonium chloride derivatives having the structure C 8 H 10 NRCl, where R is a mixture of radicals ranging from C 8 H 17 – to C 18 H 37 –, that occurs as an amorphous powder or in gelatinous lumps: used chiefly as an antiseptic and a disinfectant. Benzalkonium chloride has a high concentration. The top four companies account for more than 89.09 % of market share. FeF Chemicals (Novo Nordisk), Dishman India, Jinshan Jingwei Chemical/Taiko Palm-Oleo and Merck Millipore are the tycoons of benzalkonium chloride. FeF Chemicals (Novo Nordisk) is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 60.11% in 2015. The global Benzalkonium Chloride market is valued at 26 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 28 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2026. Benzalkonium Chloride Breakdown Data by Type:

Hybrid Grade Benzalkonium Chloride

Pure Grade Benzalkonium Chloride Benzalkonium Chloride Breakdown Data by Application:

Disinfectants

Preservative