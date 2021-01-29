Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market With Top countries Data : Opportunities, Industry Verticals and Forecast Assessment 2021 to 2026

The latest Reports Globe study titled Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market 2021 highlights important aspects of the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market. The report is intended to help readers accurately estimate the growth rate of the world market during the forecast period (2021-2026). Our market research team has meticulously assessed the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market dynamics, both quantitatively and qualitatively, taking into account a variety of factors including market penetration, product portfolios, user industries, results, pricing structure, and key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. affect market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Sanyou

Sateri Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Aoyang Technology

Xiangsheng

Shandong Bohi

Yibin Grace Group Company

Zhejiang Fulida

Shandong Helon

Silver Hawk

Manasi Shunquan

Kelheim-Fibres

Xinxiang Bailu

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Somet Fiber

Viscose fiber consists of viscose filament fiber and viscose staple fiber. Viscose fiber is cellulose fiber made by cotton or other natural fiber. Viscose staple fiber is the regenerated cellulose fiber. Its raw material is natural cellulose, soluble cellulose xanthate is made through alkalization, aging, xanthation and other processes, and viscose rayon is produced after soluble cellulose xanthate is dissolved in dilute alkali, and viscose staple fiber is made by wet spinning finally. Ordinary viscose staple fiber, high wet modulus viscose staple fiber and high tenacity viscose staple fiber is made from different materials and spinning process. China is the largest production and consumption of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel, with a production market share nearly 68.24% in 2015 and a sales market share nearly 62.07% in 2015. The global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market is valued at 505.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 602 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Breakdown Data by Type:

Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Strong Fiber

Modified Fiber Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Breakdown Data by Application:

Underwear