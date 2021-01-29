Nano-Zirconia Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Analysis, Research, Review, Applications and Forecast to 2026

The Recent Report on Nano-Zirconia Market 2021 offers a thorough evaluation of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities pivotal to business expansion in the coming years. Further, the document contains an exhaustive discussion of the factors impacting the progression of the Nano-Zirconia industry segments and uncovers the top growth prospects for investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders.

This report studies the Nano-Zirconia market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Nano-Zirconia market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Saint-Gobain

Tosoh

Solvay

Innovnano

MEL Chemicals

KCM Corporation

Showa Denko

Orient Zirconic

Kingan

Sinocera

Jingrui

Huawang

Nano-zirconia refers to the zirconia product with the particle size in the nano-grade, including zirconia and composite zirconia. Nano zirconia, also ZrO2 nanoparticle, is white powder of high purity; Composite zirconia refers to the composites of zirconium oxychloride and rare earth. According to the different formulations, the proportion of rare earth in the composites always changes. Yttrium oxide is most popular rare earth used in the composite, others also include lanthanum oxide and cerium carbonate and so on. Nano-zirconia industry has high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world nano-zirconia industry. The main market players are Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo, Saint-Gobain, Tosoh, Orient Zirconic, Kingan and Solvay. The production of nano-zirconia will increase to 29709 MT in 2016 from 24206 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.19%. Global nano-zirconia capacity utilization rate remained at around 70.39% in 2015. The global Nano-Zirconia market is valued at 815.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 827.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2021-2026. Nano-Zirconia Breakdown Data by Type:

Hydrothermal Method

Precipitation Method Nano-Zirconia Breakdown Data by Application:

Biomaterials

Mechanical Components

Automotive Exhaust Treatment

Wear-resistant Products

Special Tool