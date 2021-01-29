Polyphenylene Oxide Market with Top countries Data : Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021-2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Polyphenylene Oxide Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Polyphenylene Oxide Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

This report studies the Polyphenylene Oxide market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Polyphenylene Oxide market competition by top manufacturers:

SABIC(GE)

Asahi Kasei Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Romira(BASF)

Evonik

Sumitomo Chemicals

Bluestar

PPO, Polyphentlene Oxide is a tough, stiff material with high glasstransition temperature and high melt point giving a high heat resistance. The material also has outstanding electrical properties and resistance to acids and bases. At high temperatures PPO maintains its good load bearing characteristics and dimensional stability. The material also has excellent dielectric properties and may be rated as self-extinguishing and non-dripping. It is mainly used as blend with polystyrene, high impact styrene-butadiene copolymer or polyamide. Polyphenylene Oxide also known as PPO or PPE. While modified polyphenylene oxide also known as MPPO or MPPE. Polyphentlene Oxide is a tough, stiff material with high glasstransition temperature and high melt point giving a high heat resistance. The material also has outstanding electrical properties and resistance to acids and bases. PPO resin is rarely used in its pure form due to difficulties in processing, most commercial grades are blended with polystyrene, high impact styrene-butadiene copolymer or polyamide which is also known as modified Polyphentlene Oxide, or MPPO. The global Polyphenylene Oxide market is valued at 1092 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1171.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Polyphenylene Oxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Polyphenylene Oxide Breakdown Data by Type:

PPO Resin

Polyphenylene Oxide Breakdown Data by Application:

Air Separation Membranes

Medical Instruments

Domestic Appliances

Automotive (Structural Parts)

Electronic Components