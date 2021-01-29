PA66 Engineering Plastics Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2026

The report for global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market 2021 Provides a rough idea about the different factors and trends affecting the development chart of the global market. An evolution of the Affect of government policies and regulations on the operations in the PA66 Engineering Plastics market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. It presents refined growth forecasts for the PA66 Engineering Plastics market on the basis of reliable info and comprises in-depth data related to the prevailing dynamics of the market.

This report studies the PA66 Engineering Plastics market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global PA66 Engineering Plastics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Invista

Ascend

Solvay

BASF

Asahi Kasei

DowDuPont

Radici Group

Shenma

PA66, also referred to as nylon 6, 6, is a polyamide from nylon class. It is made of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. PA66 engineering plastics is frequently used when high mechanical strength, great rigidity, and good stability under heat is required. They are used for automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial and consumer applications. In global market, the production of PA66 engineering plastics increases from 1404.2 K MT in 2011 to 1618.9 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.62%. In 2015, the global PA66 engineering plastics market is led by North America, capturing about 47.48% of global PA66 engineering plastics production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.75% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PA66 engineering plastics are concentrated in Invista, Ascend, Solvay, BASF, Asahi Kasei, Dupont and Shenma. Invista is the world leader, holding 24.63% production market share in 2015. The global PA66 Engineering Plastics market is valued at 4470 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 5287.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026. PA66 Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Type:

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade PA66 Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery equipment