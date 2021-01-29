3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market with Top countries Data : Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026

The Recent Report on 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market 2021 offers a thorough evaluation of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities pivotal to business expansion in the coming years. Further, the document contains an exhaustive discussion of the factors impacting the progression of the 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) industry segments and uncovers the top growth prospects for investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
MPD (3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol) is low viscosity liquid with an unique molecular structure: a branched aliphatic diol with two primary hydroxyls. It offers significant advantages in a vast range of applications.
MPD is liquid even at very low temperatures. It yields very low viscosity derivatives. It provides excellent handling advantages particularly in polyurethane resin applications.
MPD’s blanched molecular structure yields non crystalline polymers such as polyester and polyurethane resins. The unique non crystallizing nature of MPD-adipate based polyurethane resins provides significant advantages to manufacturers and consumers of these resins such as softness, excellent durability, broader solvent compatibility, good transparency, excellent stain resistance and improved mold resistance.
3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol production is high-tech industry. Currently, there is only one producing companies in global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol industry, Technical barriers are higher, Kuraray is in the monopoly. The Only market player is Kuraray. The global production of 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol will increase to 7554 MT in 2016 from 6462 MT in 2011 with the 3.17 % average growth rate. And global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol capacity utilization rate remained at around 86.01 % in 2015. Scope of the 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market Report :
The global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) market is valued at 45 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 49 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market Historic Data (2015-2019):
- Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Status and Outlook.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market Influencing Factors:
- Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.
- Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.
3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market Forecast (2020-2026):
- Market Size Forecast: Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.
- Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price.
