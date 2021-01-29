3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market with Top countries Data : Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026

The Recent Report on 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market 2021 offers a thorough evaluation of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities pivotal to business expansion in the coming years. Further, the document contains an exhaustive discussion of the factors impacting the progression of the 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) industry segments and uncovers the top growth prospects for investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders.

Kuraray Short Description about 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market: MPD (3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol) is low viscosity liquid with an unique molecular structure: a branched aliphatic diol with two primary hydroxyls. It offers significant advantages in a vast range of applications. MPD is liquid even at very low temperatures. It yields very low viscosity derivatives. It provides excellent handling advantages particularly in polyurethane resin applications. MPD’s blanched molecular structure yields non crystalline polymers such as polyester and polyurethane resins. The unique non crystallizing nature of MPD-adipate based polyurethane resins provides significant advantages to manufacturers and consumers of these resins such as softness, excellent durability, broader solvent compatibility, good transparency, excellent stain resistance and improved mold resistance. 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol production is high-tech industry. Currently, there is only one producing companies in global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol industry, Technical barriers are higher, Kuraray is in the monopoly. The Only market player is Kuraray. The global production of 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol will increase to 7554 MT in 2016 from 6462 MT in 2011 with the 3.17 % average growth rate. And global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol capacity utilization rate remained at around 86.01 % in 2015. Scope of the 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market Report : The global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) market is valued at 45 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 49 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Breakdown Data by Type:

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Breakdown Data by Application:

Polyurethanes

Pharmaceuticals

Solvents