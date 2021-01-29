Global Transportation and Logistics Software Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: TMW, 3G tms, AFS Transportation Management, Avaal, BluJay Solutions, etc. | InForGrowth

Transportation and Logistics Software Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Transportation and Logistics Software market for 2020-2025.

The “Transportation and Logistics Software Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Transportation and Logistics Software industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

TMW

3G tms

AFS Transportation Management

Avaal

BluJay Solutions

Descartes

FarEye

Llamasoft

LogiNext Mile

Manhattan

Mettler Toledo

Omnitracs Roadnet

Phalanx

ProTransport

Ramco Logistics Software

RouteSmart Technologies

ShipFusion

UltraShipTMS

VIP Delivery. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based On the basis of the end users/applications,

Freight Forwarding Companies

Courier Service Providers