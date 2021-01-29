Global Crane Market – Overview Market Research Report 2025

Crane machines are used for lifting heavy items, and they are always useful in towing activities. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global crane market that foretells advancement with 5.9% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for this market between 2016 and 2023. Observing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market and analyzes the strategies of the key players in the market. It also follows the competitive developments such as joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments (R & D) in the market.

ALSO READ-https://sites.google.com/site/constructionmarketreports/global-crane-market—upcoming-trends-growth-drivers-and-challenges-forecast-to-2025

The primary key driver of this market is the global growth of the construction and infrastructure sector. Other important factors driving this market include various technological innovations in crane models that have resulted in lighter and more energy efficient cranes. They also include growing demand from the oil & gas sector for loading and unloading of loads such as containers and drill pipes is fuelling the demand of the market. The global crane market has been segmented on the basis of application, crane types, and region. As per application basis, this market has been segmented into construction & infrastructure, mining, oil & gas, and others. By crane types, the market has been segmented into marine cranes, mobile cranes, and fixed cranes.

ALSO READ-https://www.evernote.com/shard/s673/sh/22574b9b-d09a-946e-2326-ec2975f38693/9f4bee1c2c600e82b9b218347aba9f13

The regional segmentation of the global crane market segments the market into regional markets known as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific market holds the lion‘s share in the global crane market. Due to the growing demand from the construction and infrastructure sector, the market is growing in this region. This market is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The most important country-based markets in this region include China, India, and Japan, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/clonorchiasis-market-analysis-revenue-opportunities-growth-drivers-forecast-2017-2023-2021-01-21

Due to the expansion and upgradation of power grids and distribution networks, Europe is the second largest market. The most significant country-based markets in this region are France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Europe. In North America, due to the high-level industrialization and technological advancement, the most important country-based markets in this region are the United States of America (USA) and Canada. Many key players in this market are based in the USA.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/eyewear-market-emerging-trend-growth-demand-opportunities-challenges-and-forecast-2024-2021-01-19

Key Players

The key players in the global crane market include Cargotec Oyj (Finland), Konecranes PLC (Finland), Liebherr Group (Switzerland), Manitex International Inc. (USA), The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (the USA), Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. (China), Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd (Japan), Tadano Ltd. (Japan), Terex Corporation (USA), and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (China).

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/microcontroller-unit-mcu-market-2021-global-industry-growth-study-future-trends-demands-and-top-players-data-by-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-12

Latest Industry News

In the downtown Fayetteville, a 180-foot tall tower crane has been erected for use with the Prince Charles Hotel construction projects. These projects include renovation of the old hotel into apartments and retail space, as well as building a new hotel, office building, and parking garage. This is all part of about US $65 mn in private investment around the baseball stadium the city has been under construction. This stadium is expected to be home to a minor league team for the Houston Astros. 30 Aug 2018

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/