Bicycle Market with Top countries Data : Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021-2026

Giant Bicycles

Hero Cycles

TI Cycles

Trek

Shanghai Phonex

Atlas

Flying Pigeon

Merida

Xidesheng Bicycle

OMYO

Emmelle

Avon Cycles

Tianjin Battle

Cannondale

Libahuang

Specialized

Trinx Bikes

DAHON

Cycoo

Bridgestone Cycle

Laux (Tianjin)

Samchuly Bicycle

Cube

Pacific Cycles

Derby Cycle

Grimaldi Industri

Gazelle

KHS

Forever

Bicycle, often called a bike or cycle, is a non-automatic vehicle with two wheels in tandem, usually propelled by pedals connected to the rear wheel by a chain, and having handlebars for steering and a saddle like seat. Bicycle is principal means of transportation, it also provide a popular form of recreation, and have been adapted for use as children's toys, general fitness, courier services, and bicycle racing. Due to the straightforward production technology as well as low cost and price, bicycle industry gets a fast development in recent years. The production of bicycles is concentrated in the China, USA, Europe and India. Giant Bicycles, Hero Cycles, TI Cycles, Trek, Shanghai Phonex, Atlas, Flying Pigeon famed for their bicycle production, are among the major bicycle producers in the world. The global Bicycle market is valued at 30470 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 39680 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Bicycle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

20 Inch

24 Inch

26 Inch

27 Inch

Transportation Tools

Recreation

Racing

Physical Training