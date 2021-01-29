Alfalfa Hay Market With Top countries Data : Opportunities, Industry Verticals and Forecast Assessment 2021 to 2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Alfalfa Hay Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Alfalfa Hay Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

This report studies the Alfalfa Hay market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Anderson Hay

ACX Global

Bailey Farms

Aldahra Fagavi

Grupo Osés

Gruppo Carli

Border Valley Trading

Barr-Ag

Alfa Tec

Standlee Hay

Sacate Pellet Mills

Oxbow Animal Health

M&C Hay

Accomazzo

Huishan Diary

Qiushi Grass Industry

Beijing HDR Trading

Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm

Modern Grassland

Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture

Alfalfa hay is an excellent source of good quality protein and fiber. Alfalfa is a legume hay and is sometimes called "lucerne". These hays are higher in protein and minerals and are more palatable than grass hays. Alfalfa in particular is high in energy and is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. When properly cured, alfalfa is the best of the legume hays from a nutrient standpoint. It has the most feed value of all the perennial pasture forages. Alfalfa is used as for horses, dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, chickens, turkeys and other farm animals. United States is a major producer of alfalfa hay in 2016, where US production accounts for 51.7% globally. In addition, United States is also the world's largest exporter. The global Alfalfa Hay market is valued at 29290 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 29500 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Alfalfa Hay in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Alfalfa Hay Bales

Alfalfa Hay Pellets

Alfalfa Hay Cubes

Others Alfalfa Hay Breakdown Data by Application:

Dairy Cow Feed

Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed

Pig Feed

Poultry Feed