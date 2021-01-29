Global Beryllium Oxide (BeO) Powder Market 2021 with top countries Data : Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know More About Brand Players

The report for global Beryllium Oxide (BeO) Powder Market 2021 Provides a rough idea about the different factors and trends affecting the development chart of the global market. An evolution of the Affect of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Beryllium Oxide (BeO) Powder market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. It presents refined growth forecasts for the Beryllium Oxide (BeO) Powder market on the basis of reliable info and comprises in-depth data related to the prevailing dynamics of the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Beryllium Oxide (BeO) Powder market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Beryllium Oxide (BeO) Powder market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Materion

Ulba Metallurgical Plant

China Minmetals Corporation

Emei Shan Zhongshan New Material Technology

Beryllium oxide (BeO), also known as beryllia, is an inorganic compound with the formula BeO. This colourless solid is a notable electrical insulator with a higher thermal conductivity than any other non-metal except diamond, and exceeds that of most metals. As an amorphous solid, beryllium oxide is white. Its high melting point leads to its use as a refractory. The global revenue of beryllium oxide (BeO) powder increases with the 3.25% average growth rate. USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 65.43% of the global consumption volume in total. The global Beryllium Oxide (BeO) Powder market is valued at 79 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 86 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.

Industrial Grade

High Purity Grade Beryllium Oxide (BeO) Powder Breakdown Data by Application:

Beryllium Copper Alloy

Beryllium Oxide Ceramic Material