Synthetic Graphite Market with Top countries Data : Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021-2026

The report for global Synthetic Graphite Market 2021 Provides a rough idea about the different factors and trends affecting the development chart of the global market. An evolution of the Affect of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Synthetic Graphite market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. It presents refined growth forecasts for the Synthetic Graphite market on the basis of reliable info and comprises in-depth data related to the prevailing dynamics of the market.

This report studies the Synthetic Graphite market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Synthetic Graphite market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

GrafTech

SGL Carbon

Fangda Carbon

Showa Denko

Jilin Carbon

Graphite India

Tokai Carbon

HEG

Nippon Carbon

JSC Energoprom Management

SEC Carbon

Yangzi Carbon

Shida Carbon

Toray Carbon

Toyo Tanso

Toho Tenax Group

Mersen Group

Mitsubishi Rayon

Poco Graphite

Ibiden

Formosa Plastics Group

Hexcel

Synthetic graphite is a man-made substance manufactured by the high temperature processing of amorphous carbon materials. The types of amorphous carbon used as precursors to graphite are many, and can be derived from petroleum, coal, or natural and synthetic organic materials. In some cases graphite can even be manufactured by the direct precipitation of graphitic carbon from pyrolysis of a carbonaceous gas such as acetylene (pyrolytic graphite). One important commonality between all graphite precursors is that they must contain carbon. Graphite is carbon, a specific form of carbon, so it can only be derived from other carbon containing substances. Although synthetic graphite can be manufactured from any number of precursor materials, the primary material used to manufacture it in the United States is petroleum coke. As noted above only certain types of carbonaceous feeds are suitable for graphite production. Therefore the petroleum coke used for the synthetic graphite industry must be carefully specified to assure it is of the type that will ultimately result in high quality graphitic carbon. The global sales of Synthetic Graphite declines to 1191 K MT in 2016 from 1211 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of less than -0.42%. In 2016, the global Synthetic Graphite market is led by China, capturing about 31% of global Synthetic Graphite production. USA is the second-largest country market with about 16% global Share. Japan is followed by 15% while Europe and India take about 12% respectively in 2016. The global Synthetic Graphite market is valued at 8454.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 8636.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Synthetic Graphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Synthetic Graphite Breakdown Data by Type:

Graphite Electrodes

Carbon Fibers

Specialty Graphite

Graphite Granular & Powder

Others Synthetic Graphite Breakdown Data by Application:

Iron and Steel Industry

Battery Industry

Aluminum Industry

Industrial Components