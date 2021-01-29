R134A Refrigerant Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Key Growth Factors, development trends, key manufacturers and competitive forecast 2026

The latest Reports Globe study titled R134A Refrigerant Market 2021 highlights important aspects of the R134A Refrigerant market. The report is intended to help readers accurately estimate the growth rate of the world market during the forecast period (2021-2026). Our market research team has meticulously assessed the R134A Refrigerant market dynamics, both quantitatively and qualitatively, taking into account a variety of factors including market penetration, product portfolios, user industries, results, pricing structure, and key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. affect market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the R134A Refrigerant market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15083198

Global R134A Refrigerant market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Mexichem Fluor

Chemours

Honeywell

Linde Gas

Arkema

Juhua Group

Sinochem Taicang Chemical

Bailian

Dongyue Federation

Sanmei Short Description about R134A Refrigerant Market: R134a is also known as tetrafluoroethane (CF3CH2F) from the family of HFC refrigerant. It exists in gas form when expose to the environment as the boiling temperature is -14.9°F or -26.1°C. R134a refrigerant is now being used as a replacement for R-12 CFC refrigerant in the area of centrifugal, rotary screw, scroll and reciprocating compressors. It is not 100% compatible with the lubricants and mineral-based refrigerant currently used in R-12. Design changes to the condenser and evaporator need to be done to use this refrigerant. R134a refrigerant is safe for normal handling as it is non-toxic, non-flammable and non-corrosive. In 2013, Europe published the ban that the new Automotive Air-Conditioning (MAC) cannot use R134a. Since 1 January 2013 the MAC Directive is fully applicable. In 2015, The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering declaring refrigerant R134a as being unsuitable for use in chillers. Affected by the policy, global sales of R134a decreases from 203 K MT in 2012 to 200 K MT in 2016, with an average decease rate of 0.89%. Also, Arkema is planning to shut down its R134a refrigerant plant at Pierre-Bénite, France. Scope of the R134A Refrigerant Market Report : The global R134A Refrigerant market is valued at 164.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 92 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -7.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the R134A Refrigerant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the R134A Refrigerant Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global R134A Refrigerant market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. R134A Refrigerant Breakdown Data by Type:

Tetrachlorethylene Process

Trichlorethylene Process R134A Refrigerant Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive Air-Conditioning

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment