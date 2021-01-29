Chlorothalonil Market With Top countries Data : Opportunities, Industry Verticals and Forecast Assessment 2021 to 2026

Chlorothalonil Market 2021 Research Report covers a comprehensive market analysis by product types, end-user applications, sales channels, and geographical location. It offers detailed insights on the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and dynamics that are influencing the keyword market. This report presents information about Chlorothalonil Market size, pricing trends, emerging trends, and provides an understanding of the market parameters that can create lucrative opportunities for the new entrants and emerging players in the market.
This report studies the Chlorothalonil market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Chlorothalonil is a white, gray or canary yellow powder, with chemical formula of C8Cl4N2. With solubility of 0.6 mg/L in water under 25℃, chlorothalonil is considered insoluble. Chlorothalonil is slightly toxic to mammals, but it can cause severe eye and skin irritation in certain formulations. Chlorothalonil is a broad-spectrum organochlorine pesticide (fungicide) used to control fungi that threaten vegetables, trees, small fruits, turf, ornamentals, and other agricultural crops. It also controls fruit rots in cranberry bogs, and is used in paints.
China is the largest supplier with nearly 80% share of the global production market. Among the top five manufacturers of chlorothalonil, three manufacturers are located in China, and Suli Chemical has the largest capacity in the global. The other manufacturers are Switzerland based Syngenta and Japan based SDS Biotech. Scope of the Chlorothalonil Market Report :
The global Chlorothalonil market is valued at 231.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 396.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Chlorothalonil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
