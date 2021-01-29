Synthetic Pyrethroids Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2026

The latest Reports Globe study titled Synthetic Pyrethroids Market 2021 highlights important aspects of the Synthetic Pyrethroids market. The report is intended to help readers accurately estimate the growth rate of the world market during the forecast period (2021-2026). Our market research team has meticulously assessed the Synthetic Pyrethroids market dynamics, both quantitatively and qualitatively, taking into account a variety of factors including market penetration, product portfolios, user industries, results, pricing structure, and key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. affect market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Top manufacturers:

Sumitomo Chemical

Yangnong Chemical

Bayer

Heranba

Tagros

Meghmani

Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem

Jiangsu RedSun

Aestar

Gharda

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Guangdong Liwei Short Description about Synthetic Pyrethroids Market: Synthetic pyrethroids are analogues of the natural pyrethrins and have a broad spectrum of activity against external parasites (flies, ticks, mites, fleas, lice, mosquitoes, etc.). The insecticidal properties of pyrethrins are derived from ketoalcoholic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic acids. In the world wide, synthetic pyrethroids (TC) manufactures mainly distribute in China and India. China has the largest production in the world and exports worldwide, like Yangnong Chemical and Jiangsu RedSun, both have large production capacity. As to western countries，the companies there usually import synthetic pyrethroids (TC) for the manufacture of pesticides and insect repellent. Scope of the Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Report : The global Synthetic Pyrethroids market is valued at 1812.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2280.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Synthetic Pyrethroids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Synthetic Pyrethroids market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Synthetic Pyrethroids Breakdown Data by Type:

Alphamethrin

Cypermethrin

Deltamethrin

Permethrin

Transfluthrin

Lambda Cyhalothrin

Bifenthrin

Other Synthetic Pyrethroids Breakdown Data by Application:

Agriculture

Public Health