COVID-19 Update: Global Gardening Tools Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Stanley Black & Decker, Fiskars, Q.E.P., Husqvarna, FELCO, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Gardening Tools Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Gardening Tools market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Gardening Tools industry. Growth of the overall Gardening Tools market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Gardening Tools Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Gardening Tools industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Gardening Tools market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Stanley Black & Decker

Fiskars

Q.E.P.

Husqvarna

FELCO

Ames Companies

Andreas Stihl

CobraHead

Estwing Manufacturing

Seymour Midwest

Lasher Tools

Zenport Industries

Bully Tools

Corporación Patricio Echeverria

Ray Padula Holdings

Radius Garden

Joseph Bentley Traditional Garden Tools

Garden Tool Company

SNA Europe

Root Assassin Shovel. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Gardening Tools market is segmented into

Pruning Tools

Striking Tools

Digging Tools

Other Hand Tools Based on Application Gardening Tools market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial