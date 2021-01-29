Ginger Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Ginger is widely used as a spice and condiment for adding flavor to food, and has been used among many cultures in traditional herbal medicine. Ginger contains chemicals that can reduce nausea and inflammation. Ginger has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which help in reducing the process of aging. It is also used in menstrual cramps, arthritis, diabetes, headaches, and migraine. Ginger is used as a flavoring agent in foods and beverages industry. It is manufactured in many countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil that have moist and tropical conditions. It comes in various forms such as raw ginger, dry ginger, blanched dry ginger, ginger powder, ginger oil, ginger candy, and ginger wine.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Form, Application,and Region Regions covered North America (US, Mexico and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain,and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil,and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Organic Mountain Flavor Pvt. Ltd., Capital Foods Ltd., Buderim Group Limited, The Ginger People, Canadian Ginger Company, SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd, and AKO GmbH,

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The worldwide pandemic occurrence has impacted positively toward the growth of the ginger market.

According to the WHO, there is no medical treatment for fighting against COVID-19 but ginger is a natural ingredient, which helps to boost the immune system and cure common cold, flu, and illness

It is produced only in the Asia Pacific region and supply to other countries which result in disruption in the supply chain due to the trade barriers and result in price fluctuation.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increase in population, rise in urbanization, changes in lifestyle, and increase in health awareness drive the growth of the ginger market. The rise in demand for ginger in the food industry is one of the factors that propels the growth of the ginger market.

Increase in demand for dietary supplements is another factor that determines the growth of the ginger market.

Ginger is increasing acceptance in herbal medicine. Furthermore, demand for herbal and natural products are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global ginger market.

The introduction of several ginger-infused beverages has a positive effect on demand for the ginger market.

Ginger production is heavily dependent on climatic conditions which are expected to limit the growth of the ginger market.

The global Market Trend are as follows:

Ginger is trending across a range of types of beverages worldwide. To study the medical properties and benefits, various R&D activities are undertaken on ginger. Quality management systems, growing food safety concerns play an important role in the spice and herbal market. Major players in ginger manufacturing companies are working with local players to expand their operations globally.

Potential market

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to boost the global ginger market, owing to high ginger production in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Thailand and growing demand for natural ingredients in various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceutical,and personal care drives the growth of the ginger market.

Key Segment Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Forms Fresh Ginger

Powdered Ginger

Dried Ginger

Ginger Oil Application Food &Beverages

Pharmaceuticals &Nutraceutical

Personal Care Industry Type Organic

Conventional

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the ginger industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the ginger market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global ginger market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed ginger market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Ginger Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the ginger market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

