Global Mobile Crane Market – Overview Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022

The growth of the mobile crane market can be attributed to the increased spending on the infrastructure based developments all across the globe. The increase in the expenditure by the construction sector on new constructions as well as the renovations of the existing infrastructure is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. The rising use of telematics is also driving the growth of the mobile crane market to a great extent.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the highest in the mobile crane market, owing to the rising population and the increasing need for public infrastructures and housing units. In the developing nations of the region, there is a constant up gradation of the existing infrastructure, which is contributing to the growth of the mobile crane market in the region. The introduction of government initiatives for development of infrastructure projects is leading to an increased use of mobile cranes.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global mobile crane market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global mobile crane market by its product, application and region.

By Product

Wheeled mobile cranes

Crawler cranes

Others

By application

Construction

Industries

shipbuilding

Building cars

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players of Mobile crane market are Liebherr Group (switzerland), XCMG Group (China), Manitowoc Company, Inc. (U.S.), Tadano Ltd. (Japan), Terex Corporation (U.S.), Palfinger AG (Austria), Sany Group Co. Ltd (China), Zoomlion Co., Ltd. (China), Kato-works Co. Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd (Japan), LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd. (China) and others.

