Caprolactam Market Current and Future Industry Trends, 2019 – 2026

Caprolactam is generally used in the manufacturing of synthetic fibers. Raw materials cyclohexane and phenol are used in engineering of caprolactam are phenol and cyclohexane. Superior properties including elasticity, high strength, chemical & oil resistance, abrasion resistance, and low moisture absorbency of nylon fibers expected to boost product demand. Technological advancement in the manufacturing process of caprolactam and growing demand for plastics in the automotive, construction, and electrical & electronics sectors is anticipated to be a key driving factor for the industry.

Latest research document on ‘Caprolactam’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

AdvanSix Inc. (United States),Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico),The Aquafil Group (Italy),BASF SE (Germany),Capro Co. (South Korea),Domo Chemicals (Germany),Grupa Azoty (Poland),Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (India),Highsun Group (China),KuibyshevAzot PJSC (Russia),Lanxess AG (Germany),Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Nylon 6 Fibers (Textile, Industrial, Carpet Filament, Staple Fiber), Nylon 6 Engineering Plastics (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Machinery, Wire & Cable)), Raw Material (Phenol, Cyclohexane), End-Use (Textile Yarns, Textile Stiffeners, Film Coatings, Synthetic Leather, Plastics, Plasticizers, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Emphasizing On Development of Bio-Based Caprolactam

Increasing Applications in the Films and Coatings

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for the Lightweight Automotive Vehicles

Increasing Demand of Nylon 6 Fibers

Restraints that are major highlights:

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Caprolactam

Volatile Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Growing Textile Industry

Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Caprolactam Market Overview

Chapter 2: Caprolactam Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Caprolactam Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Caprolactam Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Caprolactam Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Caprolactam Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Caprolactam Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Caprolactam Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Caprolactam Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Caprolactam Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

What are the market factors that are explained in the Home Health Hub Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Development Activities:

Leading global players are focusing on strategic partnerships to improve their products and services. In addition, companies are focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position and to enhance product & service offerings.

