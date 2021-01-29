Automotive Piston Rings Market Robust pace of Industry during 2019-2029

Global Automotive Piston Rings Market: Overview

Piston rings find use in the maintenance of compression of gas between the cylinder wall and the piston. These rings are tasked with the sealing of the cylinder so as to prevent the leakage of combustion gas that is produced during ignition into the opening between the cylinder and the piston. Automotive piston rings are essential components that enable proper functioning of the engine. The main function of these piston rings in an automobile comprise sealing of the cylinder so as to regulate the amount of lubricant, do away with the chances of gas leakage at the time of combustion, and to ensure proper of the heat produced during ignition. As such, it helps in the prevention of piston being knocked off to the walls of the cylinder. These benefits of the product are likely to encourage growth of the global automotive piston rings market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

Technological progress attained in the techniques of manufacturing and materials in the automotive sector is estimated to play a positive role in driving the demand for piston rings in the automotive sector. In addition to that, growing awareness about the need to lessen the carbon footprint in the nature are likely to play an important role in the growth of the global automotive piston rings market over the timeframe of projection, from 2019 to 2029.

The six parameters of considerable importance that have been considered for segmentation of the global automotive piston rings market include vehicle type, type, material, engine type, sales channel, and region. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

Global Automotive Piston Rings Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments in the global automotive piston rings market is mentioned as below:

In September 2018, German manufacturer of automotive parts manufacturer, MAHLE GmbH, introduced new generation of piston coatings that would minimize emissions and enhance efficiency. These coatings are intended to guide and lessen the heat that enters the pistons. As such, the demand for cooling of pistons has been reduced and the increased temperature of the exhaust gas enables larger quantity of energy extraction utilizing waste heat recovery (WHR) systems.

Some of the key players in the global automotive piston rings market comprise the below-mentioned:

MAHLE GmbH

Hunan ZhengYuanDongli Parts Co., Ltd.

Anhui Huan Xin Group Co., Ltd

Federal Mogul Corporation

Samkrg Pistons and Rings Ltd

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Global Automotive Piston Rings Market:Key Trends

There are several market dynamics that are expected to shape the contours of the market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029. The presence of several drivers, restraints, and opportunities characterize the global automotive piston rings market.

Rising Demand to Meet Government Emission Standards to Boost Demand in the Market

Automotive piston rings are tasked with the prevention of evaporation of gas in the tank because gasoline is inclined toward evaporating at a considerably low temperature. It has been estimated that around 20% of the vehicular emission is the resultant of the evaporation process. As such, federal government has enforced regulations so as to avoid evaporation of gas in the environment. As such, it is anticipated that steel automotive piston rings will gain traction because manufacturers are increasingly adopting high-end piston rings that meet government standards for diminished vehicle emission. Growing demand to meet government standard is likely to foster growth of the global automotive piston rings market over the tenure of projection, from 2019 to 2029.

Global Automotive Piston Rings Market: Geographical Analysis

In the global automotive piston rings market, it is expected that Asia Pacific will account for a sizeable chunk of the market over the projection period, from2019 to 2029. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is ascribed to the flourishing automotive business and increasing disposable income of the people. In addition, growth awareness about the harmful automotive emissions is likely to play an important role in the development of the regional market.

The global automotive piston rings market is segmented as:

Vehicle Type

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Type

Compression Rings

Scraper Rings (Wiper Ring)

Oil Control Rings

Material

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Engine Type

Two-Stroke

Four-Stroke

Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

