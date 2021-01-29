Automotive Cylinder Heads Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029

Global Automotive Cylinder Heads Market: Overview

An automotive cylinder head is a component of an internal combustion engine. Internal combustion engines work on the principle of powerful explosions taking place in a closed space. These explosions then drive a moving part to produce movement. The head of a cylinder in such a setup provides a cap to the space where said explosion is to take place. Also, the cylinder head opens to allow entry to air and fuel. Hence, the cylinder head holds the most moving parts in the engine. Understandably, it is an important part of an internal combustion engine.

Global dependency on fossil fuels remains robust and renewable energy sources are yet to be adapted by the world on a scale large enough to impact the sale of internal combustion engines. Thus, more of these engines are expected to be installed into automobiles, leading to notable growth in the global automotive cylinder heads market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029, as per TMRR. The global road network is increasing to accommodate logistical needs for a burgeoning industry, and this should benefit the automotive cylinder heads market in the future.

Global Automotive Cylinder Heads Market: Competitive Landscape

Manufactures in the global automotive cylinder heads market are expected to increase production to cater to the increased demand for automotive engines. Also, market outreach and visibility will be increased to make products lucrative to prominent automotive manufacturers.

Some of the distinguished names in the global automotive cylinder heads market are:

LINAMAR

Nemak

Sandvik Coromant

Cummins Inc.

Brodix Inc.

Craftsman Automation

SIKCO

Global Automotive Cylinder Heads Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The automobile market is set to grow in the future, riding on a wave of individualism and industrial growth. As families become increasingly nuclear, the demand for personal automobiles is rising. Logistics required for a growing industry too make demands high for heavy automotives. It is of little surprise, then, that by the end of the current year profits for automotive OEMs are expected to rise by 50% from 2019. This is set to give impetus to the automotive cylinder head market in the coming years.

he rise of the e-commerce industry is providing a boost to this market given the demand for logistical solutions specific to this sector. An increased number of home deliveries of all sorts of personal care products, food and beverages are being made to households. This needs concomitant rise in logistics, which will call for more cylinder heads to be fit to delivery automobiles.

Roads are increasingly being built to access hitherto unknown regions of the world and the developing world is leading this trend. 90% of new roads are expected to be built in the developing nations, with an increased amount of national GDP being channeled towards logistical development. An increase in the number of roads not only increases personal confidence in buying a vehicle, but also makes it lucrative for logistical industry players to access these modes of transportation. This is set to ensure growth for the automotive cylinder head market in the future.

Global Automotive Cylinder Heads Market: Regional Analysis

The automotive cylinder head market in Asia Pacific region (APAC) is currently occupying prime status in terms of the sheer volume of automobile production seen in this region. The presence of key automotive manufacturers in countries of Asia Pacific such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea makes this region a lucrative regional market for future growth.

North America and Europe are expected to increase market production to cater to demands from an increasing population and a growing e-commerce industry. However, a local outlook towards public transportation might keep growth rates modest in these regions.

Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

M&HCV

By Material Type

Aluminum

Iron

By Source Type

In-house Manufacturing

Independent Manufacturing

