Garbage Collection Trucks Market Competitive Environment and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Global Garbage Collection Trucks Market: Overview

Solid waste is popularly known as trash, rubbish, junk, and garbage. Despite different terminology, solid waste is basically the unwanted material that is produced by various manufacturing processes, community or household activities. In the last few years, solid waste management has gained attention of environment conscious people as disposal of solid waste become more of serious environmental problem. Proper handling of solid waste is required so as to avoid adverse effect on the societal and environmental systems. The global garbage collection trucks market is expected to observe growth due to augmented production of solid waste.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6710

A garbage collection truck is a vehicle that gathers waste, it is also known as dustbin lorry. These trucks find extensive use in the picking up of waste and then moving it to landfills or any other place suitable for disposal of such waste. Wastes are then treated and managed so that it does not pose threat to the environment. Growing awareness about the environment is expected to foster growth of the global garbage collection trucks market in the years to come. The processing of waste takes place mostly in the urban areas. In accordance with the findings of What a Waste 2.0 report released by World Bank, nearly 2.01 billion tones of municipal solid waste is generated per year. Out of the 2.01 billion tones of waste, nearly 33% of the waste is not treated and managed appropriately.

The global garbage collection trucks market has been segmented based on vehicle, application, and region. The purpose of offering such an all-inclusive report is to provide a deep insight into the market.

Global Garbage Collection Trucks Market: Notable Developments

The global garbage collection trucks market has come across some significant developments that played a significant role in shaping the course of the market in the last few years. An important development pertaining to the said market is mentioned below:

In May 2019, American manufacturer of trucks, Autocar Trucks launched DC – 64R, a traditional truck meant for collection of garbage meet the demand for garbage collection trucks for heavy-duty applications.

Some of the key market players of the global garbage collection trucks market are

Ceec Trucks Industry

Labrie Enviroquip Group

The Autocar Company

McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Inc.

Scranton Manufacturing Corporation, Inc.

Ceec Trucks Industry Co., Limited

Global Garbage Collection Trucks Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Production of Solid Waste through Industrial Activities to Bolster Demand

Increase of municipal sewage waste is a direct result of changing lifestyle of people and high rate of urbanization. With the rise in municipal waste, the sale of these garbage collection trucks is estimated to rise, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the garbage collection trucks market over the period of analysis.

With the growing automation in various industrial verticals coupled with the technological progress made in various sectors, garbage trucks do not lag behind in terms of technological advancement. However, the investment that is made in garbage collection trucks is quite a huge one. Besides, the demand for incorporation of various high-end features amongst the end use sectors is also on the rise, which is likely to support development of the global garbage collection trucks market over the period of assessment.

Global Garbage Collection Trucks Market: Regional Outlook

The global garbage collection trucks market is estimated to be dominated by North America throughout the period of analysis. The regional growth of the market is marked with the presence of numerous fleet owners. These fleet owners are estimated to cater to the rising demand for transportation of solid waste in North America.

The global garbage collection trucks market is segmented as:

Vehicle

Conventional

Electric-based Refuse Trucks

Application

Municipal Services

Industrial

Residential

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6710

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050