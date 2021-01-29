Emergency Light Sticks Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2029

Global Emergency Light Sticks Market: Overview

Emergency light sticks are amongst the most sought-after technologies in multiple domains. Despite limited number of industries actively using these sticks, the demand graph for these items has witnessed an ascending trajectory. Moreover, the luminescence offered by these sticks is much higher than electrically powered lighting devices. Moreover, light sticks generate minimal heat energy to achieve optimal brightness in dark environments. Occasional use of emergency light sticks in the residential sector has created new opportunities for market growth and maturity. There is growing demand for compact and portable light sticks, especially amongst young travellers. Henceforth, the total volume of revenues within the global emergency light sticks market is set to increase in the coming years.

In this syndicate review on the global emergency light sticks market, several important factors responsible concerning market growth and maturity have been enunciated. The global emergency light sticks market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry, application, and region. Light sticks have attracted particularly high demand across the industrial sector. Industrial labourers keep emergency light sticks handy during critical operations. Furthermore, the rising number of people who undertake travel expeditions has also created new opportunities for market growth and maturity.

Global Emergency Light Sticks Market: Notable Developments

The growth of the global emergency light sticks market ensues several new developments across the world.

Development of smart cities is on the charter of priorities for several countries and regions. The need for luminescent and low-consumption lighting technologies for developing smart cities has brought emergency light sticks under the spotlight of attention. Therefore, changing energy dynamics of various sectors are set to play an important role in the growth of the global emergency light sticks market.

Research studies have pointed to the importance of emergency light sticks in developing new models of smart phones. Besides, use of emergency light sticks in experiential technologies has also brought these lighting technologies under the spotlight of attention. The vendors operating in the global emergency light sticks market are making ardent efforts to capitalise on the gaps in the market.

Some of the key vendors in the emergency light sticks market are:

Sinoglow Industrial Co.

World Plastics

Cyalume Technologies

China Bessen Glow Technology Ltd.

Global Emergency Light Sticks Market: Growth Drivers

Importance of Disposing Lighting Technologies

Disposal of electronic lighting devices is a matter of concern for environmentalists and state planning authorities. Once electronic batteries become redundant, they are difficult to recycle or dispose, becoming a liability for the environment. In this scenario, emergency light sticks have emerged as a viable option for individuals who frequently use lighting technologies for a multitude of tasks. The viability of disposing glow sticks, coupled with their low cost compared to alternatives, has emerged as an important driver of demand. The next decade is expected to usher an era of notable developments within the global emergency light sticks market.

Relevance of Stick Lights in Defense Operations

Use of emergency light sticks by military forces is the most crucial driver of demand within the global market. The defense sector holds a prominent budget across several regions, and investments in this sector have trickled down to the global emergency light sticks market. Military personnel are provided with emergency light sticks to aid them during critical operations. Campers and recreational divers also use emergency light sticks, creating new inlets for revenue generation in the market. Availability of light sticks of various sizes and shapes has helped in enhancing the growth dynamics of the market.

