Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Set for Rapid Growth, to Reach Around US$ 176440 million by 2026 at a CAGR 9.0%

The global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines market size is projected to reach US$ 176440 million by 2026, from US$ 104980 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2026.

The global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

The major players that are operating in the global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines market are

Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Amgen, Inc. (USA)

Eli Lilly and Company (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Genentech, Inc. (USA)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK)

Janssen Biologics B.V. (USA)

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)

Allergan, Inc. (USA)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

Sanofi S.A (France)

Shionogi Inc. (USA)

Diphtheria

Influenza

Hepatitis

Pneumococcal Diseases

Meningococcal Diseases

Mumps

Others Segment by Application

Newborn

Infant

Child

Table Of Content

Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Overview

1.1 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Product Scope

1.2 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Diphtheria

1.2.3 Influenza

1.2.4 Hepatitis

1.2.5 Pneumococcal Diseases

1.2.6 Meningococcal Diseases

1.2.7 Mumps

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Newborn

1.3.3 Infant

1.3.4 Child

1.4 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines as of 2019)

3.4 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Business

12.1 Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)

12.1.1 Merck & Co., Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Merck & Co., Inc. (USA) Business Overview

12.1.3 Merck & Co., Inc. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Merck & Co., Inc. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.1.5 Merck & Co., Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.2 Abbott Laboratories (USA)

12.2.1 Abbott Laboratories (USA) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Abbott Laboratories (USA) Business Overview

12.2.3 Abbott Laboratories (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Abbott Laboratories (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.2.5 Abbott Laboratories (USA) Recent Development

12.3 Amgen, Inc. (USA)

12.3.1 Amgen, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Amgen, Inc. (USA) Business Overview

12.3.3 Amgen, Inc. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Amgen, Inc. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.3.5 Amgen, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.4 Eli Lilly and Company (USA)

12.4.1 Eli Lilly and Company (USA) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Eli Lilly and Company (USA) Business Overview

12.4.3 Eli Lilly and Company (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Eli Lilly and Company (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.4.5 Eli Lilly and Company (USA) Recent Development

12.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

12.5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) Corporation Information

12.5.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) Business Overview

12.5.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.5.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) Recent Development

12.6 Genentech, Inc. (USA)

12.6.1 Genentech, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Genentech, Inc. (USA) Business Overview

12.6.3 Genentech, Inc. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Genentech, Inc. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.6.5 Genentech, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.7 GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK)

12.7.1 GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK) Corporation Information

12.7.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK) Business Overview

12.7.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.7.5 GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK) Recent Development

12.8 Janssen Biologics B.V. (USA)

12.8.1 Janssen Biologics B.V. (USA) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Janssen Biologics B.V. (USA) Business Overview

12.8.3 Janssen Biologics B.V. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Janssen Biologics B.V. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.8.5 Janssen Biologics B.V. (USA) Recent Development

12.9 Actelion Pharmaceuticals

12.9.1 Actelion Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.9.2 Actelion Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

12.9.3 Actelion Pharmaceuticals Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Actelion Pharmaceuticals Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.9.5 Actelion Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.10 AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)

12.10.1 AstraZeneca Plc. (UK) Corporation Information

12.10.2 AstraZeneca Plc. (UK) Business Overview

12.10.3 AstraZeneca Plc. (UK) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 AstraZeneca Plc. (UK) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.10.5 AstraZeneca Plc. (UK) Recent Development

12.11 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

12.11.1 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany) Business Overview

12.11.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.11.5 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany) Recent Development

12.12 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)

12.12.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA) Business Overview

12.12.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.12.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA) Recent Development

12.13 Allergan, Inc. (USA)

12.13.1 Allergan, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Allergan, Inc. (USA) Business Overview

12.13.3 Allergan, Inc. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Allergan, Inc. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.13.5 Allergan, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.14 Novartis AG (Switzerland)

12.14.1 Novartis AG (Switzerland) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Novartis AG (Switzerland) Business Overview

12.14.3 Novartis AG (Switzerland) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Novartis AG (Switzerland) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.14.5 Novartis AG (Switzerland) Recent Development

12.15 Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

12.15.1 Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark) Business Overview

12.15.3 Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.15.5 Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark) Recent Development

12.16 Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

12.16.1 Pfizer, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Pfizer, Inc. (USA) Business Overview

12.16.3 Pfizer, Inc. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Pfizer, Inc. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.16.5 Pfizer, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.17 Sanofi S.A (France)

12.17.1 Sanofi S.A (France) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sanofi S.A (France) Business Overview

12.17.3 Sanofi S.A (France) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Sanofi S.A (France) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.17.5 Sanofi S.A (France) Recent Development

12.18 Shionogi Inc. (USA)

12.18.1 Shionogi Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Shionogi Inc. (USA) Business Overview

12.18.3 Shionogi Inc. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Shionogi Inc. (USA) Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.18.5 Shionogi Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.19 Takeda

12.19.1 Takeda Corporation Information

12.19.2 Takeda Business Overview

12.19.3 Takeda Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Takeda Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Products Offered

12.19.5 Takeda Recent Development

13 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines

13.4 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Distributors List

14.3 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Trends

15.2 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Challenges

15.4 Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

