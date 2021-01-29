Parenteral Nutrition Market Worth US$ 270.9 million By 2026 | CAGR 4.0%

The global Parenteral Nutrition market size is projected to reach US$ 270.9 million by 2026, from US$ 213.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

The global Parenteral Nutrition report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Parenteral Nutrition report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Parenteral Nutrition market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

The major players that are operating in the global Parenteral Nutrition market are

Baxter International

Hospira

B. Braun Melsungen

Grifols International

Fresenius Kabi

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory

Actavis

Carbohydrates

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion

Single Dose Amino Acid Solution

Trace Elements

Vitamins and Minerals Segment by Application

Premature Infants, Neonates and Children

Geriatrics

Chronic Disease Patients

Table Of Content

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Parenteral Nutrition Market Overview

1.1 Parenteral Nutrition Product Scope

1.2 Parenteral Nutrition Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Carbohydrates

1.2.3 Parenteral Lipid Emulsion

1.2.4 Single Dose Amino Acid Solution

1.2.5 Trace Elements

1.2.6 Vitamins and Minerals

1.3 Parenteral Nutrition Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Premature Infants, Neonates and Children

1.3.3 Geriatrics

1.3.4 Chronic Disease Patients

1.4 Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Parenteral Nutrition Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Parenteral Nutrition Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Parenteral Nutrition Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Parenteral Nutrition Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Parenteral Nutrition Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Parenteral Nutrition Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Parenteral Nutrition Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Parenteral Nutrition Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Parenteral Nutrition Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Parenteral Nutrition as of 2019)

3.4 Global Parenteral Nutrition Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Parenteral Nutrition Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Parenteral Nutrition Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Parenteral Nutrition Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Parenteral Nutrition Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Parenteral Nutrition Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Parenteral Nutrition Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Parenteral Nutrition Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Parenteral Nutrition Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Parenteral Nutrition Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Parenteral Nutrition Business

12.1 Baxter International

12.1.1 Baxter International Corporation Information

12.1.2 Baxter International Business Overview

12.1.3 Baxter International Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Baxter International Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

12.1.5 Baxter International Recent Development

12.2 Hospira

12.2.1 Hospira Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hospira Business Overview

12.2.3 Hospira Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Hospira Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

12.2.5 Hospira Recent Development

12.3 B. Braun Melsungen

12.3.1 B. Braun Melsungen Corporation Information

12.3.2 B. Braun Melsungen Business Overview

12.3.3 B. Braun Melsungen Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 B. Braun Melsungen Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

12.3.5 B. Braun Melsungen Recent Development

12.4 Grifols International

12.4.1 Grifols International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Grifols International Business Overview

12.4.3 Grifols International Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Grifols International Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

12.4.5 Grifols International Recent Development

12.5 Fresenius Kabi

12.5.1 Fresenius Kabi Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fresenius Kabi Business Overview

12.5.3 Fresenius Kabi Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Fresenius Kabi Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

12.5.5 Fresenius Kabi Recent Development

12.6 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory

12.6.1 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Corporation Information

12.6.2 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Business Overview

12.6.3 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

12.6.5 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Recent Development

12.7 Actavis

12.7.1 Actavis Corporation Information

12.7.2 Actavis Business Overview

12.7.3 Actavis Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Actavis Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

12.7.5 Actavis Recent Development

12.8 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

12.8.1 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Business Overview

12.8.3 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

12.8.5 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Recent Development

13 Parenteral Nutrition Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Parenteral Nutrition Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Parenteral Nutrition

13.4 Parenteral Nutrition Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Parenteral Nutrition Distributors List

14.3 Parenteral Nutrition Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Parenteral Nutrition Market Trends

15.2 Parenteral Nutrition Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Parenteral Nutrition Market Challenges

15.4 Parenteral Nutrition Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

