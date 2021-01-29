Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market By Key Vendors, Regions, Trends with Industry Study & Forecast to 2023

Global Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Research Report: By Type (Localized Adrenocortical Carcinoma, Metastatic Adrenocortical Carcinoma), by Therapy (Radiation Therapy and Others), by End-User (Hospitals and Clinics and Others)—Forecast till 2023

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its research report –Global Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market, 2018–2023. It is estimated that the global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR ~ 2.6 % with a projected market value of 678 million during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) is a rare and highly aggressive carcinoma. According to the US National Library of Medicine, the overall 5-year mortality rate of 75 – 90% and an average survival from the time of diagnosis of 14.5 months. The rising incidence rate, a rise in the number of drugs in clinical trials for specific chemotherapeutics, and the increase in risk-factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the assessment period. According to the International Pediatric Adrenocortical Tumor Registry, the female-to-male ratio for adrenocortical carcinoma is approximately 2.5-3:1. Inherited disorders such as Li-Fraumeni syndrome (LFS), Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome (BWS), and Carney complex are linked with increased incidences of adrenocortical carcinoma. According to the survey by Endocrine Society, 2014, adrenocortical carcinoma comprises an approximate 3% to 10% of malignancies in LFS and over 5-15% of malignancies in BWS. However, differentiation of benign and malignant tumor in the initial stages needs proper evaluation. The pathohistological diagnosis also remains challenging. These factors coupled with the lack of oncology experts may restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global adrenocortical carcinoma market are Pfizer Ltd., Arqule, EnGeneIC Ltd, Exelixis, Inc., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., HRA Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, General Electric Company, WG Critical Care, LLC, Mylan N.V., Fresenius Kabi AG, Sinovision Technologies (Beijing) CO. ,Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., NeuroLogica Corp., and Digirad Corporation.

Segmentation:

The global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market has been segmented into type, therapy, and end-user.

Currently, the global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market is dominated by several players. The prominent players in this market are involved in new product launches, strategic partnerships to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2015, ArQule, Inc. announced ARQ 087 is currently in a Phase 2 trial in patients with Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) with FGFR2 fusions and a Phase 1b trial in adrenocortical tumors and tumors with FGFR translocations, amplification, and mutations. ARQ 087 is a potent FGFR (Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor) inhibitor. Also, in March 2018, the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus presented novel models to recognize genetic targets and test promising treatments in adrenocortical carcinoma at the ENDO Conference exploring a new therapeutic option.

Regional Analysis:

On a regional basis, the adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market in the Americas is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is owing to the advanced healthcare expenditure and advancements in medical device technologies. Moreover, higher demand for quality products and the availability of reimbursement policies are expected to contribute to the market growth in this region.

