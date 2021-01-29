Global Digital X-Rays Market 2021 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2023

The Growth of the Digital X-Rays Market Might be Hindered by the High Costs Associated with Digital X Rays, Limited High Contrast Resolution and Lack of Proof for their Clinical Value in Comparison with Traditional, Analogue Techniques.

Digital X-Ray Market Highlights:

Digital x-ray is an up gradation of the conventional diagnosis technique which makes use of digital image capturing devices for augmented time efficiency and reduction in radiation. Digital x-rays are capable of providing real-time results and reduce time of diagnosis and assist in expediting the treatment process. The global Digital X-Ray Market is expanding at a sound pace and is expected to generate significant revenue in the forthcoming years, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed research report.

Various advantages of digital x-rays over traditional x-rays have spurred the growth of the global digital x-rays market. Digital x-rays can be distributed electronically without the loss of any images. Digital x-rays also reduce patient exposure to x-rays.

Considerable rise in chronic diseases and orthopaedic medical conditions have generated high demand for digital x-rays. Rise in global geriatric population also aid the growth of the digital x-ray market since the aged population is more prone to various diseases and are more likely to require x-ray for diagnosis and treatment.

Rise in healthcare expenditure across the globe, especially in emerging economies to upgrade their healthcare infrastructure and facilities to advanced technologies coupled with high demand for efficient healthcare has fostered the growth of the global digital x-rays market.

Technological advancement in techniques and constant development of medical technology has augmented the growth of the global digital x-rays market. Besides, digital x-rays are gaining significance in industries other than healthcare which is expected to boost the demand for digital x-rays and consequently propel market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Fujifilm Corporation, Seimens AG, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Konica Minolta Inc., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Canon Inc., and Shimadzu Corporation are the notable players in the digital x-ray market.

Segmentation:

The global digital x-rays market has been segmented based on application, technology, portability, and end user.

Application-wise segmentation of the global digital x-rays market include general radiography, dental applications, mammography and fluoroscopy.

Technology-based segmentation of the global digital x-rays market include computed radiography and direct radiography.

By portability, the global digital x-rays market has been segmented into fixed digital X-ray systems and portable digital X-ray systems.

By end-user, the global digital x-rays market has been segmented into diagnostic centers and hospitals.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW) are the key markets for digital x-rays. North America market for digital x-rays is exhibiting significant growth due to rapid adoption of the technology for diagnosis and treatment. The region invests heavily in the modernization of healthcare infrastructure which also acts a plus for ten growth of ten market.

APAC market for digital x-rays is showcasing tremendous growth and is likely to emerge as an important market over the forecast period. The governments in the region is outlaying massive amounts on the automation of healthcare sector which is the main driving force for the growth of the market. Rapidly growing geriatric population, increased affordability purveyed by rise in disposable income generates more demand for digital x-ray services in the region.

High demand for automated services in the healthcare sector has resulted in notable growth in the Europe digital x-ray market. R&D activities aimed at the development of highly efficient medical devices by a large pool of manufactures in the region also stimulate the growth of the market in Europe.

