Global Folate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Market Insights:

Folate market is expected to be driven by its growing applications in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing health awareness amongst consumers and high requirement during pregnancy are the factors supporting the growth of the global folate market. Various health agencies are promoting the use of folic acid in food grains, pulses and convenience foods. For instance, the U.S. Public Health Service and CDC recommended that all women of childbearing age must consume 400 mcg of folic acid on daily basis for prevention of serious birth defects in child.

Get Free Sample [email protected]

Also Read: https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/folate-market-trends-key-country-analysis-competitive-landscape-and-comparative-analysis-by-2023-6p3w7ydxd35y

Rising purchasing power of consumers along with their increasing preference for nutraceuticals and convenience foods are likely to escalate the demand for folic acid soon. However, high doses of folate might cause abdominal cramps, diarrhea, rash, sleep disorders, irritability, confusion, nausea, stomach upset, behavior changes, skin reactions, seizures, gas, excitability, and other side effects.

Also Read: https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/01/folate-market-trends-key-country_21.html

Higher intake of folate increases the risk of twin pregnancy and past few incidents of developing cancer. This has led to government interference in the selling of folate-based medicines in the open market to prevent drug abuse. These health hazards can restrict the growth of the global folate market.

Global Key Players:

Anhui Shengda Pharmaceutical Ltd.Ø

Shanghai Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd IncØ

Shangdong Hongzhi Biotechnology Co., LtdØ

Lincoln PharmaceuticalsØ

Bio-Med Pvt. LtdØ

Zydus CadilaØ

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/stratospheric-uav-payload-technology-market-research-analysis-with-top-key-players-share-size-growth-forecast-2026-2021-01-21

Koye Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.

Medicamen Biotech Limited.Ø

Emcure Pharmaceuticals LimitedØ

Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Ø

Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. LtdØ

Synokem PharmaØ

Glyco LabsØ

Market segmentation:

The global folate market is segmented based on sources, type, and end-use industry.

On the basis of the sources, the global folate market is categorized into natural food sources, fortified foods, and dietary supplements. The natural and dietary supplements are consumed majorly as compared to fortified forms of folates due to increasing demand for nutrition amongst consumers.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/law-enforcement-software-market-size-top-players-development-status-competitor-strategies-investment-opportunities-and-impact-of-covid-19-2021-01-19

On the basis of the type, the global folate market is segmented into food folate, folic acid, 5 MTHF calcium salts, and 5 MTHF glucosamine salt. Amongst these types, the folic acid market is driving the global folate market due to increasing health awareness amongst consumers. However, easy absorption advantages of 5 MTHF calcium salts and 5 MTHF glucosamine salt is expected to witness high demand in the near future.

On the basis of end-use Industry, the global folate market can be segmented into the food industry and pharmaceutical industry. Both the food and nutraceuticals industries are expected to witness a high growth owing to the shift in the consumer preference towards health and nutrition.

Regional Analysis:

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/orthodontic-supplies-market-2021-global-market-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-12

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/