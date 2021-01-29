Global Silicone AdditivesMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Silicone Additives are widely used in some of the end use application such as food & beverage, personal & homecare, paints & coatings, construction, plastic & composites, paper & pulp, and others. The silicone additives market is estimated to witness significant growth due to their unique properties along with excellent usage in numerous end use industries specifically in cosmetics & personal care, construction, and automotive. Among the application segment, in 2016, plastic & composites holds for the largest application segment and is projected to retain their dominance due to continuous growth of paints & coatings, and food & beverage industry in emerging economies.

Also Read: https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/01/silicone-additives-market-share-recent.html

The factors attributed to the silicone additives market growth are significant growth of personal & homecare in developing countries, increasing automotive production and sales, and expanding construction sector. Moreover, expanding population coupled with burgeoning demand for good quality cosmetics has raised the consumption of silicone additives based personal care products which is likely to propel the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Also Read: https://articlescad.com/silicone-additives-market-share-recent-trends-competitive-landscape-application-analysis-and-gr-422822.html

November 2017- DowDupont, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals launched silicon additive named as Dow Corning 904H coating additive for architectural façade coatings which offers improved aesthetics for building exteriors. This product also enhance water resistance, repellency, and beading in coatings by rising their surface hydrophobicity. This product launch enhanced company’s status among the silicon additives providers.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-battery-market-research-analysis-with-top-key-players-share-size-growth-forecast-2026-2021-01-21

September 2017- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., announced to expand their manufacturing capacity of their Akron, Ohio plant which is already involved in the production and sales of silicones. The construction work is estimated to be complete by the end of 2019. With this expansion, the company will strengthen their position among the silicone additives manufacturer.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/precious-metal-catalysts-market-potential-growth-share-demand-covid-19-overview-and-industry-analysis-of-key-players–research-forecasts-by-2023-2021-01-19

November 2017- Spherix Mineral Products signed an agreement with ChemSpec to distribute Dispersix brand of HCR silicone processing additives. This distribution agreement will help company to strengthen their presence in Mexico and U.S.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-healthcare-market-2020-global-industry-trends-statistics-size-share-growth-factors-emerging-technologies-regional-analysis-competitive-landscape-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-12

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/