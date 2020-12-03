Lateral Fitness Equipment Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Worldwide Key Industry Segments & Forecast, 2020-2030

Global Lateral Fitness Equipment Market – Introduction

Lateral fitness equipment are majorly utilized to work out and strengthen the entire body. They are prominently used for cardio, which maximizes cardiovascular health. Treadmills and exercise bikes are highly popular lateral fitness equipment across the globe.

are majorly utilized to work out and strengthen the entire body. They are prominently used for cardio, which maximizes cardiovascular health. Treadmills and exercise bikes are highly popular lateral fitness equipment across the globe. Rise in trend of setting up a home gym is anticipated to offer significant opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of lateral fitness equipment during the forecast period. People across the globe are experiencing home isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a rapid rise in sale of lateral fitness equipment through e-commerce websites and company-owned websites. Manufacturing companies are also expanding their online sales channel in various countries across the globe in order to boost the sale of their exclusive range of lateral fitness equipment.

Increase in awareness about healthy lifestyle, fitness, and fitness-related equipment

Rapid increase in demand and awareness about fitness, fitness equipment, and healthy lifestyle is a key driver that is projected to propel the global lateral fitness equipment market during the forecast period. People across the globe are buying treadmills, elliptical machines, and exercise bikes, to maintain their daily fitness regime, which in turn is projected to drive the global lateral fitness equipment market.

Rise in usage of fitness equipment at homes during the COVID-19 pandemic

Increase in demand for lateral fitness equipment in residential places is projected to fuel the lateral fitness equipment market in the near future. Sale of lateral fitness equipment is estimated to increase during the forecast period, as gymnasiums and health/fitness clubs were closed during the lockdown. Restrictions imposed on gymnasiums during the pandemic is likely to further propel the usage of lateral fitness equipment at home and consequently, drive the sale of these fitness equipment in the near future.

Lateral fitness equipment market in Asia Pacific to expand rapidly

Geographically, the global lateral fitness equipment market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Country-level bifurcation of the North America market includes the forecast and analysis for the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Country-level analysis and forecast for the Europe market includes historical and forecast analysis for the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Analysis and forecast for Asia Pacific includes major countries in the region such as India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa country-level analysis and forecast for the lateral fitness equipment market includes GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America lateral fitness equipment market is categorized into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

The lateral fitness equipment market in Asia Pacific expanded at a rapid pace in 2019. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period due to a rise in awareness about fitness and healthy lifestyle in countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, and various other countries across Southeast Asia.

Key Players Operating in the Lateral Fitness Equipment Market

Prominent lateral fitness equipment companies are projected to witness tough competition during the forecast period. Brands such as Johnson Health Tech., Amer Sports, Cybex International, Inc., and TRUE are investing heavily on research & development to introduce new technology equipped fitness equipment and launch exclusive range of innovative fitness equipment into the market. Companies are boosting awareness and conducting promotional drives to increase the demand for lateral fitness equipment in emerging economies across the globe. Key players operating in the global lateral fitness equipment market include:

Johnson Health Tech.

ICON Health & Fitness

TECHNOGYM S.p.A

Amer Sports

Nautilus, Inc.

Core Health & Fitness, LLC

TRUE

Cybex International, Inc.

Impulse (Qingdao) Health Technology Co., Ltd.

Gymequip.eu

Global Lateral Fitness Equipment Market – Research Scope

Global Lateral Fitness Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

Exercise Bike

Treadmill

Elliptical Machine

Chest Press Machine

Others (Shoulder Press Machine etc.)

Global Lateral Fitness Equipment Market, by Price

High/Premium

Medium

Low

Global Lateral Fitness Equipment Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial Gymnasium/Fitness Clubs Medical & Rehabilitation Centers Housing Societies Others (Corporate Offices etc.)



Global Lateral Fitness Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline Specialty Stores Drug Stores Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Company-owned Website E-commerce Websites



