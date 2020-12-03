Global Life Science Instrumentation Analysis Size, Share, Top Key Players, Trend, Growth and forecast 2019-2027

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global life science instrumentation market for the period 2019 to 2027. Rise in prevalence and incidence rates of chronic infectious diseases, increase in investment by key players, and technological advancements are projected to be major drivers of the global life science instrumentation market during the forecast period.

This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the global life science instrumentation market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on technique, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market. The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the life science instrumentation market.

Life Science Instrumentation Market – Snapshot

The global life science instrumentation market is projected to reach US$ 90 Bn by 2027, expanding at a single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence and incidence rates of infectious diseases, high R&D investment by major players, and technological advancements are anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period. According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of visits to physician offices for infectious and parasitic diseases stood at 16.8 million in the U.S. in 2016.

The global life science instrumentation market has been segmented based on technique, application, end-user, and region. In terms of technique, the global market has been classified into spectroscopy, chromatography, polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, clinical chemistry analyzers, flow cytometry, immunoassays, and others. The spectroscopy segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2018. Wide use of spectroscopic techniques in the analysis of molecules in clinical research is anticipated to drive the segment. The next-generation sequencing segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is attributed to increase in R&D initiatives for development of DNA sequencers for genetic applications and new product launches in the smaller DNA sequencers space by major players in the market.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Life Science Instrumentation Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Major players operating in the global life science instrumentation market include Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., BD, Bruker, and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation. These players are expanding their product portfolios through mergers & acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, which is expected to increase product availability.

