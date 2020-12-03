Global Oral Thin Films Market Industry Analysis Size Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis forecast 2018-2026

Global Oral Thin Films Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global oral thin films market. Rise in demand for thin film drug delivery systems, considerable research and development in the segment, low development cost as compared to new drugs, and strategic alliances between novel technology owners and pharmaceutical giants are the major drivers of the global oral thin films market.

The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, disease indication, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global oral thin films market.

Oral Thin Films Market – Snapshot

Oral thin films are promising drug delivery dosage forms that provide drugs by adhering to the oral mucosa. The trend of adoption of oral thin films in the pharmaceuticals industry is picking up steam. In 2017, the global oral thin films market was valued at US$ 2,100.0 Mn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018 to 2026. Oral thin films offer several advantages such as fast onset of action, ease of transportation, bypassing hepatic ?rst pass effect, and handling. These offer high bioavailability and rapid absorption for drugs. The different types of oral thin films are sublingual films and fast dissolving dental/buccal film.

Oral thin films are used to treat a wide range of disease indications such as erectile dysfunction, schizophrenia, migraine, opioid dependence, and nausea & vomiting. Sublingual oral thin film is a better substitute for tablets, as it provides complete drug delivery for quick relief. Sublingual oral thin films are placed below the tongue, where the medicine is absorbed quickly by the mucosa. Fast dissolving dental/buccal film is a form of fast dissolving oral film. These films are manufactured from hydrophilic polymers, which rapidly dissolve on the buccal cavity or tongue. Dental/ buccal films involve a thin fast-dissolving strip that is normally placed on patient’s buccal cavity or any oral mucosal soft tissue. These films adhere to the site of application and dissolve quickly.

The global oral thin films market has been segmented based on product, disease indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been categorized into sublingual film and fast dissolving dental/buccal film. Based on disease indication, the global oral thin films market has been classified into schizophrenia, opioid dependence, migraine, opioid dependence, nausea & vomiting, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. Demand for novel drug delivery systems such as oral thin films is rising due to high effectiveness against particular diseases and clinical efficacy against disease indications such as migraine, opioid dependence, and nausea & vomiting. For instance, SUBOXONE film has gained substantial market attention due to its inventive offerings, which resulted in a shift from SUBOXONE tablet to film. The sublingual film segment has been gaining attention from major industry players. Hence, the oral thin films market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Development of novel drug delivery systems, such as thin film, for existing drugs has led to high revenue and growth as compared to conventional dosage form. Hence, comparatively lower manufacturing cost than complex drug delivery systems has propelled the global oral thin films market.

Key players in the global oral thin films market are ZIM Laboratories Limited, Indivior plc, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., IntelGenx Corp., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan plc, NAL Pharma, and Solvay.

