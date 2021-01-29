Medical Aesthetics Market Driving Factors, 2020 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

The continual growth of the medical aesthetic market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of products and several devices, which are extensively used to improve physical appearance of patients. Moreover, the growing demand for cosmetic procedures and therapies across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global medical aesthetic market between 2019 and 2030.To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centers. The Anglia Ruskin University, based in England, has entered into an agreement with Allergen Inc., a medical aesthetic company, to develop educational program for practicing physicians in the Asia Pacific region on facial aesthetics.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Medical Aesthetics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global medical aesthetics market is estimated to be over US$ 9.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Medical Aesthetics Market include:



Cutera, Inc., Cynosure (Hologic), Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), Galderma, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Syneron Medical Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA., Solta Medical, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and El.En. S.P.A. among others.

Over the years, the emergence of medical tourism as a popular and profitable industry has played a vital role in contributing to the growth of the global medical aesthetic industry. Several countries, namely India, Turkey, Thailand, Brazil and other developing countries have emerged as essential contributors to global medical tourism industry. Multiple factors have been responsible for attracting patients to medical tourism. Cost effectiveness, availability of personalized and tailor-made services, better facilities, convenience, and advanced technologies have been vital in contributing to the medical travel facilities. In 2017, it was estimated that the total number of medical tourists across all countries was a staggering 14-16 million. It is further expected that the number of medical tourists travelling abroad seeking treatments and procedures will additionally increase at a rate of 25% every year. Cosmetic treatments have been one of the most lucrative therapy segments which have witnessed lucrative increment in terms of the number of medical tourist over the past few years. Attractive pricing coupled with availability of advanced technology has been a major driver for the global medical aesthetic market, which is further anticipated to grow in the coming years.

The Medical Aesthetics Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Implants (Face, Breast, Soft Tissue), Body Contouring (Liposuction, Cellulite Reduction Devices), Aesthetic Products (Botulinum Toxin, Dermal Fillers) Lasers & Energy Devices (Hair, Tattoo, Laser Skin Resurfacing, Micro Needling), End Users (Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, Hospitals)



