Hospital EMR Systems Market 2020 by Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunity, Future and Forecast to 2030

The continual growth of the hospital EMR market can be attributed to wide scale adoption of EMR by hospitals, which are widely used to store patient’s medical history. Moreover, consolidation of hospitals and increasing healthcare expenditure to provide better healthcare has been a major factor to contribute to the substantial growth of the global hospital EMR system market between 2019 and 2030.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Hospital EMR Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global Hospital EMR System Market is estimated to be over US$ 10.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2030.

Cerner Corporation, eClinical Works, Epic Systems, McKesson, All Scripts, MEDITECH, Cantata Health, MEDHOST, CPSI, and NextGen Healthcare among others.

Over the years, hospitals are widely adopting EMR systems as it has enabled hospitals to provide better healthcare, patient care, secure patient data and promote better communication between hospital and patient. Moreover, Medicare and Medicaid are promoting and encouraging hospitals to adopt EMR systems which indirectly results in better healthcare. According to Medicare EHR Incentive Program, 2016, Certified healthcare IT providers like Epic Systems, Cerner, McKesson and MEDHOST among various others have installed their systems in over 4500 hospitals in US. The numbers of installations are likely to increase in various geographic and emerging economic areas in coming years. With rising adoption rate and benefits offered by the EMR systems the market for EMR is likely to propel in coming years.

The Hospital EMR Systems Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Component (Services, Software, Hardware) Mode of Delivery (Cloud Based, On-Premise, Web-Based)

