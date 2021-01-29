Man-Portable Communication Systems Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Man-Portable Communication Systems Market is valued approximately USD 39.52 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.56% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A man-portable communication system is taken into consideration to be a compact and strong amplification system which is utilized in field and defense communications. It is ‘s far used for secure voice as well as statistics applications with anti-jamming features and may reduce noises including from cars, sirens, military tanks and crowds, on the way to generate a clear message. The lifecycle of the man-portable communication system is about round 10 years and the upgradation related to software program and hardware are performed in the midlife of the structures and are interdependent at the lifecycle of every other. The future of man-portable communication systems will be the software defined radios and very small aperture terminals (VSATs). The efficient application of man-portable communication system in defense sector for exchanging essential information in adverse situations is the factor escalating the demand for man-portable communication systems. Therefore, rise in defense budget across the globe is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Government of India, the spending of defense in 2020, is assigned is as USD 65.86 billion which is an increase from USD 57 billion in 2018. Similarly, Department of Defense discretionary budget, United States, assigned USD 686.1 billion in defense in 2019 which increased to USD 721.5 billion in 2020. In addition, modernization & replacement of aging equipment is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, power issues associated with man-portable communication systems is restraining the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Man-Portable Communication Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the emergence of virtual channels. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in defense budget of major economies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Man-Portable Communication Systems Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Harris Corporation

Thales Group

Rockwell Collins

BAE Systems

Saab AB

Aselsan

CobhamPlc

Codan Limited

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Software Defined Radios (SDR)

Satellite Communications

Encryption

Smartphones

Homeland Security

Man-Portable Commercial Systems

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Man-Portable Communication Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

