Electronic Medical Records Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) are a systemic and sophisticated collection of patients’ electronically stored health information. EMRs are digital versions of the paper charts typically found in the clinicians’ offices, hospitals, and clinics. EMRs comprises of important notes and information collected by the physicians or clinicians for accurate diagnosis and treatment. EMRs are generated using Electronic Health Record (EHR) software that facilitates the healthcare professionals to create a digital record of a patient that can be updated with every encounter.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Epic Systems Corporation
Cerner Corporation
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
AthenaHealth
McKesson Corporation
MEDITECH
eClinicalWorks
CureMD Healthcare
Greenway Health, LLC
GE Healthcare
Others
Electronic Medical Records Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Electronic Medical Records market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Electronic Medical Records Market: Segmentation
Product Type
Inpatient EMR
Outpatient EMR
Component
Software
Cloud
On-premise
Services
Others
Application/End-user
Hospitals
Clinics
General Physician Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Electronic Medical Records Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Electronic Medical Records Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Electronic Medical Records Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Electronic Medical Records Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Electronic Medical Records Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Electronic Medical Records Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Electronic Medical Records Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Electronic Medical Records Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Electronic Medical Records Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
