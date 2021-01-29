Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising cases of infectious disease all over the globe and the need for the immediate diagnosis will propel market growth. The evolving pathogens and rise in the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are creating a need for a quick diagnosis of the diseases to stop the spread. Governments all over the world are investing in rapid diagnostic testing kits to increase their rate of testing and prevent any sort of epidemic.

The Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.