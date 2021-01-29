Vaccine Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Vaccine Market is forecasted to be worth USD 69.86 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the incidence of infectious diseases has boosted the adoption of the market for the vaccine. A rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases globally increases the burden of the disease on the country and affects their socio-economic development. The enhancement in technology has resulted in the emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains that have affected the fight against infectious diseases such as pneumonia, cholera, malaria, and diarrhea, among others.
In October 2020, Sanofi and Translate Bio announced that a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the coronavirus vaccine candidate is set for quarter four of 2020. The vaccine demonstrated a favorable immune response profile against COVID-19.
The Vaccine market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and Biological E, among others.
Vaccine Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Vaccine market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Monovalent Vaccines
Multivalent Vaccines
Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pediatric Patients
Adult Patients
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines
Conjugate Vaccines
Recombinant Vaccines
Live Attenuated Vaccines
Toxoid Vaccines
Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
DTP
HPV
Pneumococcal Disease
Meningococcal Disease
Influenza
Hepatitis
Varicella
MMR
Polio
Herpes Zoster
Rotavirus
Others
Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oral Administration
Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration
Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Vaccine Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Vaccine Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Vaccine Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Vaccine Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Vaccine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Vaccine Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Vaccine Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Vaccine Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Vaccine Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
