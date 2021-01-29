Anti-Aging Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global anti-aging devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The anti-aging devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of skin cancer among women. Skin cancer is a commonly occurring cancer type among the US people, which primarily occurs due to sun exposure and may also be due to tanning booths and sunlamps. Individuals with skin tones that easily get freckles are at greatest risk. Aesthetic dermatology might be beneficial in treating skin cancer and postpone skin aging. In the US, over 9,500 individuals undergo skin cancer diagnosis, and over two individuals die every hour due to the diseases.
The Anti-Aging Devices market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Cynosure Inc., Home Skinovations Limited, Allergan PLC, Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers Limited, Lumenis Limited, Neutrogena, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, and Sciton Inc., among others.
Anti-Aging Devices Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Anti-Aging Devices market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Stand-Alone Devices
Direct-To-Consumer Devices
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Radiofrequency Devices
Laser Devices
Combination Technologies
Pulsed Light Devices
Exfoliation Devices
Ultrasound Devices
Light Therapy
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Skin Rejuvenation
Hair Removal
Skin Tightening
Body Contouring
Cellulite Reduction
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Anti-Aging Devices Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Anti-Aging Devices Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Anti-Aging Devices Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Anti-Aging Devices Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Anti-Aging Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Anti-Aging Devices Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Anti-Aging Devices Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Anti-Aging Devices Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Anti-Aging Devices Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
