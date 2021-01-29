Anti-Aging Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global anti-aging devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The anti-aging devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of skin cancer among women. Skin cancer is a commonly occurring cancer type among the US people, which primarily occurs due to sun exposure and may also be due to tanning booths and sunlamps. Individuals with skin tones that easily get freckles are at greatest risk. Aesthetic dermatology might be beneficial in treating skin cancer and postpone skin aging. In the US, over 9,500 individuals undergo skin cancer diagnosis, and over two individuals die every hour due to the diseases.

