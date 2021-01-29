Neurostimulation Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Neurostimulation Devices Market will be worth USD 13.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic nervous disorders. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries due to the growing preference among patients and doctors for faster recovery and shorter hospital stays is expected to drive the growth of neurostimulation devices. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, Dystonia, Parkinson’s diseases, is most likely to drive the demand for neurostimulation devices.
The Neurostimulation Devices market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, ST. JUDE MEDICAL, MEDTRONIC, NEURONETICS, INC., Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., NEVRO CORPORATION, INTRAPACE, Abbott Laboratories, LivaNova PLC, and Bayer AG, among others.
Neurostimulation Devices Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Sacral Nerve stimulator
Spinal Cord Stimulator
Vagus Nerve Stimulator
Gastric Electric Stimulators
Deep Brain Stimulators
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Epilepsy
Depression
Dystonia
Gastroparesis
Pain management
Urinary and Fecal Incontinence
Essential Tremor
Parkinson’s Disease
Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Neurostimulation Devices Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Neurostimulation Devices Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Neurostimulation Devices Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Neurostimulation Devices Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Neurostimulation Devices Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Neurostimulation Devices Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Neurostimulation Devices Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
