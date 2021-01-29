Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market will be worth USD 29.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the aging population. The increasing investments for the research and development of cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices to enhance the efficiency of the devices are most likely to drive the growth of the market. The emergence of advanced minimally invasive technologies is expected to fuel the development of cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing preference of the patients towards wearable cardiac devices is anticipated to boost the demand for advanced cardiac devices.
The Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
MEDTRONIC PLC, GE HEALTHCARE, ABBOTT LABORATORIES, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, BIOTRONIK, HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC., ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, among others.
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices
Implantable Loop Recorders
Event Monitors
ECG Devices (Stress ECG Devices, Resting ECG Devices, Holter Monitors)
Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pacemakers (External Pacemakers and Implantable pacemakers)
Defibrillators (External Defibrillators and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators)
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Cardiac Centers
Hospitals
Other End Users
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
