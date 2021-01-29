Medical Devices Testing Services Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Medical Devices Testing Services Market will be worth USD 14.25 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for testing of medical devices. The increasing need to obtain enhanced accuracy and durability of the medical devices has resulted in the rising adoption of the testing services by pharmaceutical companies. Manufacturers of medical devices are outsourcing the testing services to third-party entities to reduce the increasing product recalls, which is expected to drive the growth of the medical devices testing services market. The presence of stringent regulatory protocols to ensure the safety of the devices is most likely to fuel the demand for the testing services of the medical devices. Increasing demand for in-vitro tests to detect infectious diseases and monitor drug therapies and the overall health condition of the patients is a growing trend in the medical devices testing services Market.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives on improving the healthcare infrastructure and availability of skilled labor at lower costs are driving the Medical Devices Testing Services market in the region.
The Medical Devices Testing Services market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Key participants include SGS S.A., Toxikon, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Pace Analytical Services, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., American Preclinical Services LLC, North American Science Associates, Inc., Sterigenics International LLC, Eurofins, and WuXi AppTec Group, among others.
Medical Devices Testing Services Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background.
Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Clinical
Preclinical (Medical Coatings and Antimicrobial Wound Dressings)
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Chemistry Test
Package Validation
Microbiology & Sterility Testing (Pyrogen and Endotoxin Testing, Anti-microbial Activity Testing, Sterility Test and Validation and Bio-Burden Determination)
Biocompatibility Tests
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Medical Devices Testing Services Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Medical Devices Testing Services Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Medical Devices Testing Services Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Medical Devices Testing Services Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Medical Devices Testing Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Medical Devices Testing Services Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Medical Devices Testing Services Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Medical Devices Testing Services Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Medical Devices Testing Services Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
