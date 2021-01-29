Wound Care Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Wound Care Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The wound care market is primarily driven by increasing diabetes incidence and prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management.
The market for the Asia Pacific is presumed to expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The regional growth can be accredited to India, Japan, and China owing to factors such as the growing advancements by prominent players in these countries and increased support from the government.
The Wound Care market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Key participants include Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.
Wound Care Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Wound Care market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Advanced Wound Care Products
Advanced Wound Dressings
Foam Dressings
Silicone Dressings
Non Silicone Dressings
Hydrocolloid Dressings
Film Dressings
Alginate Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Collagen Dressings
Hydrofiber Dressings
Wound Contact Layers
Antimicrobial Dressings
Superabsorbent Dressings
Wound Therapy Devices
Pressure Relief Devices
Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems
Conventional NPWT Systems
Disposable NPWT Systems
Accessories
Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
Electrical Stimulation Devices
Other Therapy Devices
Active Wound Care Products
Biological Skin Substitutes
Human Donor Tissue-derived Products
Acellular Animal-derived Products
Biosynthetic Products
Topical Agents
Surgical Wound Care Products
Sutures
Staplers
Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues
Fibrin-based Sealants
Collagen-based Sealants
Synthetic Adhesives
Anti-infective Dressings
Traditional Wound Care Products
Medical Tapes
Dressings
Cleansing Agents
Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Venous Leg Ulcers
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds
Burns
Other Wounds
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Inpatient Settings
Outpatient Settings
Long-term Care Facilities
Home Care Settings
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Wound Care Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Wound Care Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Wound Care Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Wound Care Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Wound Care Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Wound Care Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Wound Care Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Wound Care Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
