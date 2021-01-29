Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global healthcare supply chain management market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Focus of healthcare supply chain management (SCM) is to identify and reduce waste and help in supply chain decision making. It also contributes to the quality of the services offered. Emergence of cloud-based solutions is also fueling the market.
North America held the largest market share in the year 2019, owing to presence of key market players and adoption of advanced technologies in the region. The U.S. holds a major share of the market in the region, due to presence of a well-established healthcare system in the region.
The Healthcare Supply Chain Management market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Key market participants include SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates, and Cerner.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Software
Purchasing Management Software
Procurement software
Strategic Sourcing Software
Supply Management Software
Capital Purchasing Software
Transportation Management Software
Inventory Management Software
Warehouse Management Software
Implant Management Software
Order Management Software
Consignment Management Software
Tissue Management Software
Hardware
Barcodes & Barcode Scanners
RFID Tags & Readers
Systems
Others
Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
On-premises Delivery
Cloud-based Delivery
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Manufacturers
Providers
Distributors
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
