Low-Carbon Propulsion Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Low-Carbon Propulsion Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Oil prices are extremely unpredictable and subject to international market conditions affected by factors outside of the National Energy modelling approach which is expected to drive the demand for the low carbon propulsion. Growing demand for emission-free cars and energy-efficient transport and Vehicle upgrades and fuel price fluctuations are key driving forces of the market growth. Moreover, government support for zero emission technologies is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. The key players of global low carbon propulsion market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding, and others. For instance, BYD announced the introduction of the K12A, the world’s first 27 m pure electric bus, in April 2019. This is the longest pure electric bus in the world with a passenger capacity of 250 passengers, and can run at a top speed of 70 km / h. Similarly, in August 2019 Proterra introduced electrification solutions intended for Proterra Powered Vehicles, leveraging the company’s electric vehicle expertise and technology to assist commercial vehicle producers electrify their heavy-duty vehicles. However, high cost involved with technologies and components impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Low-Carbon Propulsion market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share since the United States is prone to high air pollution levels. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. The growth of the region is attributed owing to transportation costs for CNG / LNG which are comparatively lower than gasoline and diesel as a fuel. A major contributor to this demand in the region is also the high adoption of electric and hydrogen-driven transports in the country, mainly due to China’s commitment to cleaner technologies.
Major market player included in this report are:
Tesla, Inc.
BYD Co Ltd
Yutong
Proterra, Inc.,
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.,
Bombardier Inc.
Siemens AG
Alstom SA
Toyota Motor Corporation
Honda Motor Company, Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Fuel type:
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
Ethanol
Hydrogen
Electric
By Vehicle type:
Heavy-Duty
Light-Duty
By mode:
Rail
Road
By Rail application:
Passenger
Freight
By Electric vehicle:
Electric Passenger Car
Electric Bus
Electric Two-Wheeler
Electric Off-Highway
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Low-Carbon Propulsion Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors