Streaming analytics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Streaming analytics Market is valued approximately USD 8.15 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.90% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Streaming Analytics permits the organizations to keep the actual-time analytics computations on records streaming from gadgets, websites, sensors, social media, applications, and plenty of more. It also provides language integration for intuitive specifications in conjunction with short and appropriate time-sensitive processing. The rapid growth in adoption of Artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and internet of thing etc. in an organization, supports favorably in analysis practice of an organization. Therefore, rapid growth in such components will accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, the adoption of AI will worth USD 12.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to increase with USD 97.5 billion till 2023. Also, over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data is generated across the globe every day. The amount of global data sphere subject to data analysis will grow to 5.2 zettabytes by 2025. Whereas, the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) solutions are expected to appreciably contribute at the same time responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and address continuously to evolving situations. Therefore, favorable support of AI, ML and IoT is expected to drive the demand for streaming analytics in global pandemic of COVID-19. However, lack of integration of legacy systems with streaming analytics solutions is the factor hampers the growth of market over the forecast years.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1257

The regional analysis of global Streaming analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of digital business strategies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in demand of Artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and internet of thing etc. in an organization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Streaming analytics Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

Informatica

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Software AG

SQLstream, Inc.

Striim, Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Deployment offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Application:

Fraud detection

Marketing & sales

Risk management

Predictive asset management

Network management & optimization

Location intelligence

Supply Chain management

Others

By End-use:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Public administration

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1257

Target Audience of the Global Streaming analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/