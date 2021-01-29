RF Inductors Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global RF Inductors Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. RF Inductors are the inductors for high-frequency circuits that are incorporated in the high-frequency band from 10 MHz to several GHz. These Inductors require a high Q (Quality factor) value and have a non-magnetic core structure which makes it applicable in high frequency circuits of mobile communications equipment, such as LAN, Wireless, mobile phones and others. The rise of deployment of smart grids drives the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of Mobile Phone and demand for compact Consumer Electronics which are efficient and light weight driving the growth of inductor market. As per Statista, revenue in consumer electronics segment in China amounted to USD 128 billion in 2019 and is expected to USD 181 billion by 2023. Moreover, as per China daily 40 billion chips were manufactured in the first quarter of 2018 an increase of 15.2% from 2017 and 420 million mobile phones were produced in the same year an increase of 0.5% from the previous year. The Indian subcontinent also has witnessed an increase in the electronics market. As per Indian cellular Association (ICA) the annual production of mobile phones in the country increased to 11 million in 2017 from 3 million in 2014. Which makes the country accountable for 11% of the total global mobile phone production. Additionally, Advancements in telecommunication and integration of integrated chips is rising the demand for RF inductors. Increasing disposable income of the consumers leading to rising demand for passive electronics is another factor encouraging the growth of global RF inductors market.

The regional analysis of global RF Inductors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing production of electronics and widening consumer demands in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the RF Inductors market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Taiyo Yuden

Sunlord Electronics

Delta Group

Chilisin Electronics Corp.

Coilcraft, Inc

AVX Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology

Laird PLC

Token

Wurth Elektronik

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Wire Wound Type

Film Type

Multilayer Type

By Application:

Mobile Phone

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Communication Systems

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global RF Inductors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

