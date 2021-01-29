Military Robots Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global military robots market size was valued at USD 21.14 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 52.16 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%. The military robots market observes rapid growth attributed to its increasing application in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), combat support, mine clearance, search & rescue, transportation & logistics, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and firefighting. Factors such as increased defense budget, rising incidence of war, rising deployment in harsh and hazardous environments, and substitution of robots by human soldiers leading to reduced casualties drive the market demand.
North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019 attributed to military robots’ development and deployments such as unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, and unmanned surface vehicles by the US defense sector. These are presently being deployed for several applications, such as search & rescue operations, border security, crowd monitoring & control, and surveillance. Increased defense expenditure and budget allocation are crucial to the growth of the market in the region.
The Military Robots market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Endeavor Robotics
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Thales Group
Cobham PLC
BAE Systems
Qinetiq
General Dynamics Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Military Robots Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Military Robots market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Land
Wheeled
Legged
Tracked
Wearable
Airborne
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)
Naval
Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)
Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)
Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)
Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Human-Controlled
Autonomous
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)
Combat Support
Search and Rescue
Transportation
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
Mine Clearance
Firefighting
Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
