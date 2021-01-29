Industrial IoT Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the Industrial IoT market in 2019. Increasing adoption of intelligent technologies and advanced factory automation in developing economies is expected to drive this region’s growth.

The Industrial IoT market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.

Key participants include GE, Intel, Cisco, IBM, Siemens, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Texas Instruments, ABB, and Kuka, among others.

Industrial IoT Market Overview:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Industrial IoT market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Services (Managed, Professional) Solution (Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Security Solutions, Data Management) Platform (Application Management, Connectivity Management, Device Management)



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Energy & Power Healthcare Agriculture Manufacturing Oil & Gas Logistics & Transport Others



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Industrial IoT Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Industrial IoT Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industrial IoT Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Industrial IoT Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industrial IoT Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial IoT Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial IoT Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Industrial IoT Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Industrial IoT Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

